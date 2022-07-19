SIX SECONDARY STUDENTS REACH BEAUT STATUS

Six Tottenham Central School secondary students, Tori, Billy, Bailey, Maddi, Ben and Ellie, have achieved BEUT Status this semester.

As a reward, the students enjoyed a lunch at the Tottenham Hotel, followed by a movie.

The students made over 90% in the BEAUT’s 5 categories. The BEAUT acronym stands for Books, Equipment, Attitude, Uniform and Tasks.

Source and Image Credit: Tottenham Central School’s Facebook Page.