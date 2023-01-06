SIX LOCALS VIE FOR STATE ROOKIE TITLE

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

The final round of the Spring Business House Bowls Competition was played in eary December. The winners on the night were Seton Electrical with Googar Grinds being the lucky winners and Bridge Club the lucky losers, Lachlan Agencies were the sponsors. Overall Froggy Ag were the big winners coming first in the competition with Blue Shop coming second. Thanks to the tireless workers who front every week to make the competition work, Gordon Phillips, Uwe Kuhn and Neil Williamson for buttering, slicing and BBQing and Colleen Helyar, Al Stuckey, Michael Waller and Jen and Brian Tickle for administering the cards, tallying the scores and running the raffle, also the nameless heroes who tirelessly work in the background looking after the greens and doing the washing up. A big thanks to the sponsors; Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon, The Tickle family, The Waller family, Spot 4, Lachlan Agencies, Seton Electrical and Braden Davis Personal Training, and of course Condo Quality Meats for the meat trays. Sunday morning two games of pairs were played, Dave Carter Jnr, Michael Leal and Wendy Ryan won the day defeating Al Stuckey, Brian Tickle and Laura Tickle. In the other game Tom McKeown and Dave Carter Snr defeated Ian Kelk and Uwe Kuhn.

The State Rookie Singles Qualifying Round was held Saturday 10th December and six local players travelled to Parkes Railway Club to compete. Mel Rees and Zena Jones lost both their games, both played well and Zena lost both her games by a single point. Cath Thompson and Dave Carter Jnr both had one big win but lost their other game again both played well, Cath defeating the Parkes Railway singles champion and having to play three games. Danielle Thompson and Brayden Davis both won their two games and then had to play each other. Dannielle defeated Brayden needing a margin of seven to go through to the next round, she got eight.

On Sunday in the final she was sitting on ten all score, unfortunately her opponent got up on the last ends and won seventeen ten.

A great effort by all especially Danielle

In the Minor Singles, Lloyd Merritt defeated Gary Keen twenty five to two, in the Mixed Pairs, Marilyn and Darren Seton defeated Joyce Kendall and Max Johnson twenty six to fifteen, and Pam Nicholl and Michael Waller defeated Dan Seton and Pauline Dimos twenty five to eighteen. Contributed.