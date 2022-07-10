SISTASPEAK TALK WITH JACKIE

On Monday, 20 June 2022 the SistaSpeak group from Condobolin Public School were fortunate to listen to Jackie Coe, Family Worker at CatholicCare. “During her chat Jackie spoke of her learning journey at Condobolin Public School, Condobolin High School and the workforce,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Her story inspired the girls to share their interests, goals and career aspirations. “Comfortable in the space and finding their voices they also shared who they are. “Jackie’s advice: ‘Make good choices, set goals but also take action to achieve those goals and don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it,” the post concluded. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.