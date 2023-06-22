SISTA SPEAK LISTEN TO YARNS AND DIGITAL STORIES

In recognition of National Sorry Day on Friday, 26 May, the young women in Sista Speak at Condobolin Public School listened to yarns and digital stories about Sorry Day. “As a tribute, they created a wall display of the Native Hibiscus flower which symbolises the scattering of the Stolen Generations and their resilience to the past policies of Australia,” a post on the Condobolin Public School Facebook Page read. “Over in 3/4FC, students read the story ‘Finding our Heart’ and how they, as the younger generation, can learn and understand about First Nations culture and history. “Each class member wrote words that meant Reconciliation to them.” Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.