SIGNIFICANT MALICIOUS DAMAGE TO COTTON AT KIACATOO

The Rural Crime Prevention Team are actively investigating a significant and senseless act of vandalism to numerous cotton bales at a property on the Lachlan Valley Way between Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo.

Between 10pm on Wednesday, 22 June and 7am on Thursday, 23 June 2022, a cotton producer at Kiacatoo was targeted and over 370 large round bales of harvested cotton damaged by the wrap being cut and the cotton exposed.

The cutting of the bales caused the harvested cotton to become exposed to the elements and the farmer is in the process of recovering the cotton, through considerable time and effort being spent on the task at hand. The bulk of the cotton will hopefully be recoverable, which has a collective value of approximately $1.3M.

Rural Crime Investigators, assisted by Forensic officers and local police, have attended the scene and the investigation has been ongoing since it was reported last week.

State Rural Crime Coordinator Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside is determined to bring this investigation to a positive end.

“We are determined to catch those responsible and we would like anyone that knows anything about this senseless crime to come forward and speak to police. If you know or saw something, please say something.” Detective Whiteside said.

Detective Whiteside outlined that people often don’t come forward as they believe that what they saw or heard is of no value to police, and he stressed that could not be further from the truth.

“Rural crimes are often committed in isolated areas which makes unusual acts, unknown visitors and vehicles standout.” Detective Whiteside stressed.

If you know anything about this crime and want to help this farmer, please contact your local police, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Rural Crime Prevention Team at Parkes Police Station on 68629977.

**Information courtesy of the Rural Crime Prevention Team – NSW Police Force Facebook Page.