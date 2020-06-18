SHOWING TOGETHERNESS AT LAKE CARGELLIGO CENTRAL SCHOOL

Lake Cargelligo Central School celebrated Reconciliation Week by having a special day of activities on Thursday, 4 June.

The theme for this year was ‘In This Together.’ Aunty Josie organised the event, with students making friendship bracelets and colouring in hands to show togetherness.

Students also enjoyed ‘Johnny Cakes’ for lunch. National Reconciliation Week is a time for all Australians to learn about our shared histories, cultures, and achievements, and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia.

Reconciliation Australia says “Reconciliation must live in the hearts, minds and actions of all Australians as we move forward, creating a nation strengthened by respectful relationships between the wider Australian community, and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.”

By Melissa Blewitt.