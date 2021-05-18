SHOWING SPORTSMANSHIP

Condobolin Public School’s Stage Three cricket team took on Lake Cargelligo in a School Knockout competition on Tuesday, 27 April. They played at the SRA Grounds, and unfortunately lost the match but showed great sportsmanship. Jaren Blewitt was given the game ball after taking five wickets and making runs with the bat. ABOVE: Callan Venables, Eli Heffernan, Sid Shoemark, Memphis Jones and Baden Riley (back row) together with (front row) George Chamen, Ryley Smith, Jaren Blewitt, Alby Denyer and Kade Haworth were all part of the team. Bede Leighton was also a member of the team but was absent when the photograph was taken.

Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.