On Saturday, 6 May Condobolin Junior Rugby League headed to Grenfell during the NSW Rugby League RESPECT Round. All Condobolin JRL Captains and Grenfell Junior Rugby League Captains met with match officials in the middle of the field before each match to shake hands. All teams and supporters showed RESPECT for each other and the game they love to play. The NSWRL, through its RESPECT Round initiative, is committed to working with Clubs to build positive environments in community rugby league.