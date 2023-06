Condobolin High School Under 14’s Rugby League team travelled to Dubbo on Tuesday, 30 May to play Delroy and Mudgee High Schools. “The boys were down on troops and tried hard all day, showing grit and determination taking Mudgee to the wire in the second game,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “We would like to thank Mr Bell-Borg for organising the games and the parents who made the trip over.” Image Credit: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.