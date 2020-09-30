SHOWING GENEROSITY

Cancer has a major effect on local communities like Condobolin.

This is why the Reardon family has chosen to raise money for Condobolin CanAssist this harvest season.

They own a progressive contracting business, based in Condobolin – JR Contracting.

With the help Mark Brigden they are painting a BigTop Header hopper extension Lavender, and with the help of Jake Smith they are putting large Lavender Ribbons on both headers.

“We are doing this because Lavender is the colour that symbolises all cancers internationally,” Chris and Brianna Reardon explained.

“We want to say a huge thanks to both Mark and Jake for supporting us.”

To raise funds, the family is going to donate 50 cent for every 1000 kilograms of grain their headers process in 2020. All funds raised will be given to Condobolin Can Assist.

“The funds will stay local and will help locals,” the couple stated.

Can Assist is an organisation committed to ensuring that all people, regardless of where they live in NSW, have access to cancer treatment and care and help provide accommodation, financial assistance and practical support to people from rural and regional areas.

The family is currently approaching some large companies and asking them to match their donation dollar for dollar. Any assistance at all from individuals would also of course be greatly appreciated.

They will also be holding a fundraising day on Friday, 20 November, which they are calling Lavender Day. There will be a raffle drawn on the 20th with tickets being sold at various businesses around town leading up to this date.

“We are so impressed with the generosity local businesses have shown us so far. There is a large variety of prizes up for grabs, with more donations still to be confirmed,” the couple said.

“If you would like to help with this fundraising or would like to donate please get in contact with us.

“The season has changed for the better! So let’s put some of the good positive energy to work and let’s do some good for our community.”

If you would like to help with fundraising or would like to donate please contact Chris on 0429 171 187, Brianna on 0481 318 004 or email jrcontracting1952@hotmail.com

By Melissa Blewitt