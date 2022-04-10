SHOWING GENEROSITY AND COMPASSION

One 12-year-old has shown they have a very generous heart.

When she had a birthday party, she asked her guests to donate non-perishable goods instead of gifts so that half each could be donated to the Condobolin Branch of St Vincent de Paul and Wiradjuri Study Centre.

The young girl, who did not wish to be named, dropped off the goods to Vinnies, who will distribute to those in need.

Vice-President – St Vincent de Paul – St Joseph’s Conference Condobolin Helen Atkinson said she was amazed by the generosity shown.

“It is so wonderful to see such a kind and compassionate soul think about others and their needs,” she explained.

“It was an amazing effort, with many items donated that will go on to help others.

“We are so grateful for the generosity and congratulate this young person on an incredible gesture.”