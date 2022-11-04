SHOWING FOOTY COLOURS FOR A GOOD CAUSE

Lachlan Children Services dressed up in their favourite football team colours to help support and raise much needed funds for kids with cancer trying to keep up with school recently.

Vacation Care celebrated Footy Colours Week from 26 September to 30 September.

Fight Cancer Foundation’s Footy Colours Day is a national community fundraising event.

The money raised through Footy Colours Day funds Fight Cancer Foundation’s education support programs, which keep kids with cancer learning while they receive and recover from treatment.

“When a child is diagnosed with cancer their world is turned upside down overnight. With treatment starting instantly, they face, on average, more than six months away from their school and school friends,” www.footycoloursday.com.au explains.

“Every year, more than 950 children and young people aged 0-19 are diagnosed with cancer in Australia.

“These kids are absent from school for long periods of time as they go through cancer treatment and recovery. Many drop class levels when they return to school, become isolated from their friends and disengage from their education.

“Our education programs help these kids when they need it most so they can return to their normal life without the significant social and emotional impacts of having to drop a year level.

“By hosting a Footy Colours Day event you are ensuring these kids can put their cancer behind them, reach their full potential at school and get back to doing what they do best – being a kid!”