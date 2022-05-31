SHOWING DETERMINATION

On Thursday, 5 May the Condobolin High School Open Girls Cricket team played a home game against a strong Denison College side in cold and windy conditions. “The girls were on the back foot after losing the toss and were bowled out after 20 overs,” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. “Emma Patton was our standout batter who managed to score runs while staying for a number of overs. “The girls rose to the occasion during their fielding performance, numerous wickets were taken, and some great fielding took place including catches and runouts! “Unfortunately, the opponents were able to chase down the needed runs after 11 overs and the team won’t progress to the next round. “A special bowling mention goes to Ahriyah Porter who took most of our wickets and even managed a caught and bowled wicket! “Huge congratulations to all students on your teamwork and sportsmanship throughout the day – you all should be proud of your efforts. “A big thankyou to Pic (Mr Michael Fyfe) who was our Umpire for the day and thanks to all the parents and carers who came to support us,” the post concluded. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.