SHOWING APPRECIATION TO ELDERS

In appreciation for their commitment and contribution to NAIDOC Week, Condobolin High School students Summer Davis, Tamera Kirby, Susan Riach, Callan Venables, Eli Heffernan, Gemma O’Bryan, Triston Ross, and Tayla Venables all received Appreciation Awards. As part of NAIDOC Week celebrations students spoke with Elders and wrote a report on what they learned. This was showcased at the Assembly through a display and power point presentation. Students also showed their appreciation to Elders by the way of a small gift. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.