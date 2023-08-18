SHOWCASING CPS HISTORY

ABOVE: Do you remember the days of the old school yard? Education Week 2023 is celebrating 175 years of public education in NSW. This theme focuses on learning from the past, celebrating achievements and embracing the future with confidence. Take a look back at one of the earliest photos of Condobolin Primary School! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.
BELOW: Stepping back in time as Condobolin Public School reflects on 175 years of Public Education. Founded in 1848, the Board of National Education was formed and tasked with establishing a public education system in NSW. This image, of 5C 6C – 1968 is from the Condobolin Public School archives. Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.