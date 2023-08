Stepping back in time as Condobolin Public School reflects on 175 years of Public Education. Founded in 1848, the Board of National Education was formed and tasked with establishing a public education system in NSW. The images (ABOVE and BELOW) are from the Condobolin Public School archives.

ABOVE: Miss Wighton’s Class – 1988;

BELOW: A 2003 Class. Image Credits: Condobolin Public School Facebook Page.