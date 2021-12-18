SHOWCASING AMAZING LANTERNS

Local youth showcased amazing lanterns in a parade prior to the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Shop Condo for Christmas draw held on Friday, 3 December.

Condobolin Public School and St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin students made their lanterns during NAIDOC week, while the women from the SHINE group and Condo SistaShed have been working on their creations for most of the year.

The drummers of the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band led the parade down the footpath either side of Bathurst Street.

Prizes were awarded for the most cosmic and creative lantern and dress-up combinations by judges Mervyn Wighton and Tenielle Dunn at the completion of the parade.

WCC’s Executive Director, Ally Coe, said that, even though it was very disappointing that SkyFest had to be cancelled this year, he was delighted that his organisation could work with the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, Lachlan Shire Council, local schools, the Pipe Band and Big Skies Collaboration on the lantern parade. He looks forward to many more such opportunities – and to even more lanterns for Condo SkyFest Miima Warrabinya in 2022.

The Lantern Project was initiated by Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation as a way of involving as many families as possible in Condo SkyFest.

WCC received Arts funding from the State and Federal Governments for the Lantern Project. This paid for materials and for several workshops by professional lantern maker Phil Relf of Ikara Celebratory Events with the support of Condo’s own fibre artist extraordinaire, Bev Coe.