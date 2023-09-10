Tasha Hurley has been named Condobolin Show’s 2023 Young Woman. The announcement was made during the official opening of the 127th annual Condobolin Show on Saturday, 26 August. The Sunrise Energy Metals Miss Condo Tiny Tot was Adeline Tyack, daughter of Nick and M’Liss Tyack. Master Condo Tiny Tot was Leyton Crow, who is the son of Carl Crow and Tori Whiley. Junior Showgirl was Sophie Ritchie, who is the daughter of Sean Ritchie and Alicia Davis. The Most Successful Exhibitor in the Pavilion went to Laurel Gibson, while the Most Successful Junior Exhibitor in Pavilion was won by Emmaline Blewitt. Exciting attractions such as Fairy La La Land, ‘My Pet Dinosaur’ and WOW Reptile Encounters captivated visitors of all ages. The Condobolin Sports Club Pet Parade was a huge hit, with Amelia Chamen and her pet rabbit Mario, crowned Champion Pet for 2023. The Pavilion showcased the very best in cookery, art, flowers, produce, agriculture, wool, and trades, with a special guest exhibit from BJD Photography. The Official Opening of the 2023 Condobolin Show, started with an address from Florance McGufficke (The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman 2023), which was followed by the Grand Parade featuring the much-loved Condobolin Veteran and Vintage Restoration Club and the Condobolin RSL Pipe Band. The show’s finale was a crescendo of colours with Fletcher’s Fireworks at 7:30pm.