Shop Condo for Christmas is back in 2021!

This year the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce are once again facilitating the Shop Local Passport promotion, with a Night Shopping Event to take place from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, 3 December.

There will also be an opportunity for residents to take home a major prize worth $3,000.

Major prize draws will consist of Why Leave Town Cards – $3,000 for first; $1,500 for second and $500 for third. There will also be four $50 vouchers, donated by Foodworks to be won. There will be no minor draws.

The draw will take place during the Night Shopping Event. People MUST BE PRESENT at the time of the draw to claim their prize.

The passport, which will be in stores this week, will work the same as previously with the customer receiving a stamp for every $10 spent. Only completed passports will be considered for prizes – Customers need to make sure they fill out the back of their passport with their name and phone number.

Please note stamps will not be issued for the purchase of alcohol and cigarettes.

The passports can be placed in boxes at Chamen’s Supa IGA, Foodworks, Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy and Condobolin Newsagency.

The major draw is being sponsored by Condobolin Chamber of Commerce, Lachlan Shire Council, Chamen’s Supa IGA, The Condobolin Argus, Ray White Condobolin, Western Plains Regional Development and Condo Quality Meats.