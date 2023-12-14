Shop Condo Major Draw Success

Residents came out in force to see who would win the $2,000 major prize in the Condobolin Chamber of Commerce Shop Local Campaign draw on Friday, 1 December. Nancy Capewell was the lucky winner of the major prize, with three other locals claiming the minor draws. All winners had to be in attendance to claim their reward. Maree Haworth took home second prize of $1,000, while Belinda Neal ($500), and Danielle Richards (a Brush Cutter donated by Don Lark Motorcycles) claimed the minor draws. One unlucky person missed out on the $1,000 prize as they incorrectly filled out their entry form. The money prizes were given as Why Leave Town Cards, which will be spent locally at participating stores. Organisers thanked all the people who made the event the success that it was, including the sponsors of the event.