SHIRE’S NEW CONDOBOLIN WORKS DEPOT UNDERWAY

Media Release

Recently work commenced on the construction of the new Lachlan Shire Council Works Depot in Galari Circuit Condobolin.

On Wednesday 10 March 2021 Council’s Mayor, Councillor John Medcalf OAM, officially marked the occasion at a sod turning ceremony with representatives from the construction company, Hines Construction Pty Ltd, also present.

The construction of a new modern works depot is a significant commitment by Council to address environmental and safety issues that cannot be resolved at the current depot site. Council anticipates that the new depot will improve levels of service and create ongoing efficiencies for the community. The new depot will consist of over 1,000m2 of storage sheds that are to be utilised by all sections of the outdoor workforce, a workshop including office space of just over 2,200m2 as well as a separate 500m2 store area. The new depot is scheduled for completion by late February 2022.

“With the current depot being over sixty (60) years old and Council’s need to utilise additional premises to house equipment, materials and bulk storage goods due to a lack of space, the provision of the new depot will increase the efficiencies of Council by having all resources on the one site,” Mayor Medcalf said.

The Construction Manager for the project, Mr Paddy Barber said, “The team at Hines Constructions is excited to be involved in such an important project for the Council and we look forward to working together to provide a facility we can all be proud of.”