SHINING THROUGH WEAVING

By Anne Coffey.

With the assistance of the University of Canberra and the National Farmers Federation, Western Plains Regional Development Inc (WPRD) held a workshop last Saturday to teach people basket weaving skills.

Internationally acclaimed fibre artist, Lanny McKenzie from Orange, ran the workshop which was aimed to assist people via engaging in non-clinical artistic activities that provide the relaxed forum and feel comfortable to relieve any mental and emotional stresses.

WPRD have been involved with the University of Canberra for several years as they offered support, thoughout the drought, to hold workshops to help people cope with the mental and emotional stress of the drought. The engagement with the Condobolin community is to evaluate how artistic, non-clinical interventions may assist people exposed to long periods of trauma. e.g. drought, floods, bush fires.