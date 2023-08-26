SHINING AT DOG SHOWS

ABOVE: Jim Bourke with Supreme Champion Bravura IHA Sangha (Tibetan Mastiss) at the Tullamore Kennel Club All Breeds Championship Show on Sunday, 13 August. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.

BELOW: Lee Ballard with Usherin Queen (Dashshund). The Tullamore Kennel Club All Breeds Championship Shows were held from Sunday, 13 August until Tuesday, 15 August. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.



BELOW: Aviva Barracuda Al (Afghan Hound) took part in the Tullamore Kennel Club All Breeds Championship Show on Sunday, 13 August. Image Credit: Kathy Parnaby.