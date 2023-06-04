SHARING THE WIRADJURI LANGUAGE

Each Monday Marion Packham visits the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre to teach Wiradjuri language, alternating each week between the Emu and Wombat rooms. “It is exciting watching the children’s faces light up when learning language,” a post on the Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page read. Also, on a Monday Saint Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin have a whole school focus with students from kindergarten through to Year 6 learning Wiradjuri language. “It is wonderful to see students using the language in their greetings and in their lessons throughout the week,” a post on the Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page said. On Monday, 15 May Ms Marion Wighton Packham shared in movement and singing at the Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre, even having a waganha-dance. The Dinawan’s (Emu) room are also learning a new song. At St Joseph’s, students learned about how unique and special is the biladurang (platypus) and all of the Australian animals are. On Tuesdays and alternate Wednesdays, there will be small group sessions with Condobolin High School students. Ms Wighton Packham is also looking forward to visiting the Schools as Community Centres (SaCC) group and Lachlan Childrens Services. Image Credits: Wiradjuri Study Centre Facebook Page.