SEVEN LOVELY YOUNG LADIES PRESENTED AT DEB BALL

The 2022 Debutantes and their partners were received by Father Getulio Goncalves, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church on Saturday, 21 May. He was accompanied by the Matron of Honour for the 2022 ball, Mrs Dianne Smith. The Ball was held at the Condobolin RSL Club.

Presentation Compere was Hannah Ridley.

The following comments and descriptions were read out on the night.

Good evening, ladies and gentlemen. May I have your attention please. It is my pleasure to be your compere this evening.

On behalf of the Anglican Church and St Joseph’s P and F, I welcome you to the twenty sixth annual Condobolin Combined Anglican and St Joseph’s P and F Debutante Ball.

I particularly welcome the seven lovely debutantes who will be presented shortly, their partners, their families, and friends.

A few housekeeping items before formalities begin. Please make yourself familiar with the emergency exits. The toilets are located opposite the bar on the other side of the auditorium. The main bar will be serving drinks tonight and there are to be no under 18’s to approach the bar area.

I am required to remind you that there is to be no under-age drinking whatsoever. Club staff or the security staff will not be issuing a second warning to anyone breaking this law but will have to ask them to leave. Can I also remind you as per the signs on the doors. The smoking area is downstairs.

Would you now please welcome Father Getulio Goncalves Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church who will receive the debutantes. He is accompanied by the Matron of Honour for the 2022 ball, Mrs Dianne Smith. Would you please make them very welcome.

Following are Mr Doug Ridley and Mrs Sue Thomas, representing Anglican All Saints Church. We also welcome St Joseph’s P and F President and Treasurer Mr Gerard Elias and, Mrs Nicole Leighton.

Tonight, we have apologies from Mrs Natasha Brotherton, Principal of St Joseph’s Parish School. Tonight, we would like to say a big thank you to Mrs Vicki Swadling at the Wiradjuri Condobolin Corporation. We wish to thank WCC for their generous contribution to our ball.

Father Getulio, Mrs Smith, ladies and gentlemen, I now have much pleasure in introducing the 2022 debutantes and their partners.

Attending our debutantes this evening is a gorgeous young couple, our flowergirl and pageboy. Our beautiful flowergirl is Georgia Connell and she is accompanied by handsome page-boy, Nicholas Brangwin.

Georgia is the daughter of Marcus and Sarah Connell and Nicholas is the son of David and Susi Brangwin.

Georgia’s gorgeous dress has a satin underlay with a beautiful lace detailed over lay, floating sleeves and finished with a satin tie around her waist. Her dress is finished off with her sparkly shoes

Nicholas is outfitted to match the debutante’s partners. Like Nicholas they are attired in black single breasted dinner suits. The coats have a satin lapelled collar and their suits are teamed with white wing-collar shirts accessorised with black vests and bow ties and a white satin pocket handkerchief.

The first debutante of the 2022 ball was Billie O’Bryan. Billie was partnered by Ezekiel Coe. Billie is the daughter of Brett O’Bryan and Colleen Campbell and Ezekiel is the son of Richard Coe and Katie Solomon.

Billie wore a classic and effortless white satin dress featuring a modest but open neckline and an open back. The bodice had soft vertical pleats front and back with a softly pleated/tucked waist line, featuring large satin flowers on the left side and thin shoulder straps. The back features mock buttons part way down before a beautifully falling a-line skirt, perfect for dancing.

Leah Dargin was the second debutante of the evening. She was partnered by Walter Smith. Leah is the daughter of Megan Dargin and granddaughter of Mary Wighton and Walter is the son of Kristy Spears. Leah’s nicolina tulle gown was simple and elegant, featuring a strapless, sweetheart neckline, rouched bodice and a gorgeous full tulle skirt. A sparkling beaded belt finished off Leah’s delicate gown.

Lartreka Capewell was partnered by Corey Herbert. Lartreka is the daughter of Jarret and Nicole Kirby. Corey is the son of Kristy Hoskins and Corey Herbert. Lartreka’s dreamy gown featured a soft high neckline and a bodice fully embroidered with textured lace. The back of Lartreka’s gown also had the stunning feature of spaghetti straps that cross over, giving Lartreka that flattering style. The waist is met with a thin satin belt, continuing around the back and falling into a gorgeous soft tulle A-line skirt. So luxurious.

Taya Coe was the fourth debutante. She was partnered by her brother Treigh Coe. Taya is the daughter of Isabel Coe and Matthew Porter. Treigh is also the son of Isabel Coe and Kym Piercy. Taya wore a gorgeous nicolina tulle and lace gown. Her dreamy princess gown has a soft sweetheart neckline and is embellished with the most beautiful lace. The lace embellishment continues around to the back of the gown as well as scattered down the tulle skirt. The full tulle skirt falls beautifully to the floor.

Kiara Harris was partnered by Josh Crimmins. Kiara is the daughter of Michelle Horvat. Josh is the son of Kathryn Spice and Sam Wythers. Kiara wore an elegant gown featuring a soft bridal tulle full skirt under a delustered satin bodice gathered to one side. The one shoulder strap was embellished with a stunning flower detail. Kiara’s gown has a special feature tonight, being passed down to her from her sister Tahlia to make her night one to remember.

Mia Noll was partnered by Ryan Goodsell. Mia is the daughter of Damian and Alyson Noll and Ryan is the son of Mark and Donna Goodsell. Mia wore a beautiful A-line dress with a soft flowing tulle skirt and a delicate lace bodice. The V neckline carries through into spaghetti straps that cross over an open back for an elegant modern look.

The final debutante of the 2022 ball was Taieshia Capewell. Taieshia was partnered by Jack Jones. Taieshia is the daughter of Jarret and Nicole Kirby and Jack is the son of Darren and Dianne Jones. Taieshia’s stunning gown of embroided lace and tulle featured a structured one shoulder bodice adorned with delicate embroidery lace and a sweetheart neckline underneath. The floral lace detailing continued onto the soft tulle floor length A-line skirt. So simple and elegant

The debutantes and their partners were then presented to Father Getulio, Mrs Smith, and the gathered crowd, Their presentation dance was a variation of the Pride of Erin.

Dance instructors were Stanley Alexander and Stella Turla who worked so expertly with the debs and their partners to create such a graceful performance.

Father Getulio, Parish Priest of St Joseph’s Catholic Church, then addressed the audience and declared the Ball open. Kiara Harris and her partner Josh Crimmins responded to Father Getulio on behalf of all the debutantes and their partners.

“Thank you Kiara – I thank all the debutantes and organizing committee on behalf of Stanley and Stella, Georgia, and Nicholas (and anyone else) – thank you for your kind words and thoughtful gifts. I know I can speak for them when I say that we have all thoroughly enjoyed our participation in this year’s presentation. The girls and their partners have all been an absolute delight,” Mrs Ridley said.

“Another special thanks to the committee, Jan, Nicole, Kathy, Jo and Helen. It has been a privilege to work with this efficient team.”

The evening then moved to the traditional cutting of the Debutante’s Cake. Mia Noll and her partner Ryan Goodsell came forward to do the honours on the night. The cake was generously donated by the Noll family and made by Jenna Keates.

At the conclusion of the formalities the crowd was treated to a special dance presentation from the dance instructors Stanley Alexander and Stella Turla.