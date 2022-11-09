SES THANK ADF FOR SUPPORT

The NSW SES Condobolin Unit has been very grateful for the support of the Australian Defence Force (ADF). They have been a wonderful help in Condobolin’s flood response. “If you see the guys down the street please stop and say thank you to them for their support,” a post on the NSW SES Condobolin Unit Facebook Page read. “Without them we could not attend to the calls for help we’ve been getting. “They are a joy to host and a credit to the ADF and we are proud to work alongside them to keep our communities safe.” Image Credit: NSW SES Condobolin Unit Facebook Page.