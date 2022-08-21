SERGEANT BEN MUNRO TEACHES COOKING CLASS

On Thursday 28th July, Sergeant Ben Munro was the second teacher for the “Stronger Communities” free cooking classes, held at the Lake Cargelligo Memorial Hall.
Sergeant Munro taught the class how to cook satay chicken skewers. The class had a wonderful time learning the new dish.
Each participant took home the recipe and the ingredients needed to cook the meal.
