SENIORS WEEK CELEBRATIONS HELD IN CONDOBOLIN

Betty Berry and Beryl McSweyn had a lovely time at the Condobolin Seniors Week celebration.
Posted By: Hayley
May 10, 2021
Condobolin HACC held their Senior’s Week celebration at the Sports Club on Wednesday, 21 April. Seventeen people attended the event, and they a fabulous morning tea and delicious treats. HACC wanted to thank all those community members who attended and enjoyed morning tea. Image Credits: Melissa Blewitt.
Dawn Jones and Alison Peasley.
Norm and Bev Thornton.
Liz Goodsell and Val Hayden enjoyed the Seniors Week celebration event in Condobolin.
Joan Leah and Neville Barby were happy to take part.
Lil Cain and Rosemary Barby.
Brian Colless was all smiles at the event, which was held at the Condobolin Sports Club.