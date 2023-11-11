SENIORS EXPO HELD IN CONDOBOLIN

Australian Unity hosted a Seniors Expo to help local residents to learn about the services available in the Condobolin community.

The event was held at the Condobolin Sports Club on Tuesday, 17 October.

Community members were able to meet with local organisations and health care providers that could help them to remain in their own home.

Carla Hando who works with the Lachlan Branch of Australian Unity in the Parkes office told those gathered that it can be hard to know where to start if you had never arranged care services before.

She works with Condobolin and Lake Cargelligo communities. Jenni Harmer, who also works out of the Parkes Office, works with Condobolin, Tottenham, Tullamore and Trundle communities.

Australian Unity Home Care Services explained to attendees what services were available; how they could assist with applying for government funding or answer any questions you might have about Home Care Packages or other forms of government funding; how they could help set-up and coordinate your schedule of services; and explained their fees and hourly rates so that residents could understand how they compare.

Some of the services offered by Australian Unity include domestic assistance, personal care, health services, in-home nursing, home and garden, meals and grocery shopping, social support and respite care.

Australian Unity also offers Community Nursing, which works with clients and their families to prevent illness to promote and maintain health. They treat any existing injuries/illness. To find out more about Australian Unity Community Nurses please phone 1300 717 380.

For more information on Australian Unity contact 1300 295 815 (Lachlan) or 1300 146 523 (national).

Services Australia Financial Information Service Officer Renee Neville, who is based in Parkes, explained the Financial Information Services (FIS) provided free, independent and confidential education and information to people. She added that the FIS was available to everyone and that it could help you understand your options to fund your aged care. Information is available online or from a FIS Officer. An FIS Officer can explain how aged care costs are worked out, and can talk to you about home care, respite care and residential aged care costs.

You can have someone with you when you speak to an FIS Officer. Residents can find information at www.servicesaustralia.gov.au/fis or give them a call on 132 300 and say ‘financial Information service’ when they ask why you are calling. A FIS Officer will answer your call.

Another way to get help with your aged care options is to connect with My Aged Care. You can do this by visiting www.myagedcare.gov.au, calling My Aged Care on 1800 200 422, or book an appointment with an Aged Care Specialist Officer at the Parkes Service Centre (Services Australia) by phoning 1800 227 475.

Pauline O’Neill from Forbes/Bland Home Modification and Maintenance Service Inc was aso in attendance at the Seniors Expo. She explained that Forbes/Bland Home Modification and Maintenance Service Inc provided both major and minor home modifications that enabled people to stay in their homes.

Forbes/Bland Home Modification and Maintenance Service Inc is located in the Home and Community Care Centre in Forbes. You can phone 02 6852 4388 or email fbhmms@exemail.com.au for more information.

HaCC Coordinator Karen Thorp explained that Lachlan Home and Community Care (HACC) Multiservice is a Home and Community Service outlet that provides multiple services to the community. This outlet provides services across the Lachlan Shire, to clients registered with My Aged Care.

Some of the services offered by HACC Multi-Service Outlet include; Social support services; Food services; Home maintenance services; Respite Service/Welfare Check.

Lachlan Shire Council HACC Multi Service Outlet has three offices. The Condobolin Office is located at 7 Melrose Street– Phone 02 6895 4320; the Lake Cargelligo Office is located at Community Health, at the back of the Lake Cargelligo Hospital, off Yelkin Street – Phone 02 6898 1063; The Tottenham Office is located 70 Umang Street – phone 02 6892 4344. All offices can be contacted via hacc@lachlan.nsw.gov.au

Bay Audio, who offer a wide range of hearing solutions to ensure you get the most out of life, took part in the Seniors Expo. A representative from Orange explained that they offer friendly, expert service from highly trained clinicians, uniquely independent from hearing aid manufacturers. The Orange Office is located at 190 Anson Street and residents can phone them on 02 6311 1518.

Another provider at the Seniors Expo was Condobolin Community Health Services, who provide free of charge primary and allied health services for Condobolin and some visiting services to Tottenham, Trundle and Tullamore. Sue-Ellen Moore from Condobolin Community Health Services said there was a variety of health services available including Aboriginal Health Practitioner and Aboriginal Health Workers; Aboriginal Maternal and Infant Health Strategies (AMIHS) Worker and Midwife; Child and Family Health Nurse, Child Dental Clinic; Dietitian; Drug and Alcohol Services; Independent Living Centre (Day Care); Primary and Community Health Nurses; Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner. Contact Condobolin Community Health Services on 02 6890 1500. They are located at Condobolin Health Services (Madline Street).

A representative from the Seniors Rights Services also took part in the Seniors Expo. They explained they support older people with free legal advice, advocacy, and information. They are a community organisation dedicated to protecting and advancing the rights of older people in NSW. Their Seniors Rights Service offers aged care advocacy to people using, or seeking to access, in-home and residential aged care services. Our aged care advocates are located across NSW to provide support for recipients of all Commonwealth funded aged care services. For more information on the Seniors Rights Service contact 02 9281 3600.

Safe Haven (Parkes), is a calm, culturally sensitive and non-clinical setting staffed by trained peer workers to support people experiencing suicidal distress. A representative told the Seniors Expo they offer a safe place to visit and have a yarn/chat over a cup of tea or coffee. They can assist you with access to other health and non health providers where required. It is all free and confidential – no appointment or Medicare Card is required. Safe Haven (Parkes) is located at Suite 3/195 – 199 Clarinda Street and they can be contacted on 0428 228 097.

Attendees were also able to enjoy light refreshments including cake at the free event.