During the Term Three school holidays, Condobolin High School students Jonah Grimshaw, Jane Redenbach and Kiara Roussety auditioned for Pulse Alive. Pulse Alive is a large-scale event, providing high quality opportunities in the performing arts for students and teachers from NSW public schools in Greater Sydney and beyond. These three students were accepted into the show in the following capacities: Kiara Roussety (Principal Vocalist); Jane Redenbach (Vocal Development Group); and Jonah Grimshaw (Vocal Development Group). Pulse Alive will be held on the 14 and 15 March 2024 at the Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney Olympic Park. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.