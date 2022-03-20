SECURING WEED CONTROL FUNDING

Condobolin Research Centre and Albert Travelling Stock Route (TSR) have secured funding in the latest round of the NSW Government’s Crown Reserve Improvement Fund (CRIF) to undertake important pest weed management programs.

Some $5,907 has been allocated to Condobolin Research Centre for the control of weeds, while $46, 135 has been given to Albert TSR to control Tiger Pear, Mother of Millions and African Boxthorn.

Minister for Western NSW Dugald Saunders said almost $300,000 in funding has been allocated to the projects, which are aimed at targeting Green Cestrum, African Boxthorn, Common Pear, Tiger Pear, Mother of Millions and Boxing Glove Cactus.

“These weeds are unfortunately booming across the western region at the moment, thanks to the significant rain events which have followed the prolonged drought,” he explained.

“Not only are they dangerous to animals who use the travelling stock routes and may graze on them, they can also take over at the expense of native grasses, which means the rehabilitation tasks can be quite labour-intensive.

“This funding will help Local Land Service staff and other reserve managers, and hopefully it won’t be long before we can start eradicating the weeds that are taking hold in places like Bourke, Albert, Brewarrina and Nyngan.”

Other projects to receive funding include Lightning Ridge Opal Reserve: ($70,000 for the control of Hudson Pear); McKinnon’s Paddock, near Cobar ($55,000 for the control of African Boxthorn, Common Pear and Rope Pear); Buddabudah TSR: ($29,680 to control Tiger Pear and African Boxthorn); Nyngan TSR: ($25,935 to control Tiger Pear and African Boxthorn); Yarrie Lake, near Narrabri: ($17,090 for the control of Mother of Millions); Mumblebone Plain TSR: ($15,551 to control Green Cestrum and African Boxthorn); Narrabri Rifle Club ($11,554 for the control of Mother of Millions); Bourke TSR: ($9702 to control African Boxthorn and Common Pear); Brewarrina TSR: ($7700 to control African Boxthorn and Boxing Glove Cactus); and Coolah Showground: ($2,714 for the control of Blue Heliotrope and Saffron Thistle).