SECURING CHILD SAFETY IN CONDOBOLIN

Some 86 per cent of child restraints examined at a recent free child restraint checking event in Condobolin were found to be incorrectly fitted.

This service was provided by Lachlan Shire Council and saw free child restraint inspections at Central West Family Support Group’s office in Lachlan Street, by local Authorised Child Restraint Fitters.

Seven child restraints were brought in by parents and grandparents for checking – a combination of baby capsules, rearward/forward facing convertible seats and forward facing/booster convertible seats.

Lachlan Shire Council’s Road Safety and Injury Prevention Officer, Melanie Suitor, said this annual event continues to be popular.

“Most of the child restraints that were checked had minor problems that needed fixing to ensure the safety of the child,” she explained.

“The correct fitting and adjustment of child restraints is vital. It is important to make sure that your precious cargo is safe and buckled up every time they are in the car – whether it’s a five minute or five-hour journey.”

The most common mistakes were;

•a gated buckle was needed

•the top tether straps needed tightening

•the seatbelt needed tightening

•the seatbelt was not being used correctly

•the child restraint was not positioned correctly and

•a seatbelt was being used unnecessarily along with ISOFIX.

While this was a free annual event, local Authorised Child Restraint Fitters can install and check child restraints every day for a small fee. The local fitter in Forbes is Jelbart Dawson. Local fitters in Parkes include Col Fletcher Ford and Kia and Parkes Tyrepower.

National child restraints laws have been in effect since 2010. All children must be safely fastened into the correct child restraint for their age and size. Children need to be at least 145 centimetres or taller to use an adult lap sash seatbelt.

Research shows children who are not restrained correctly are seven times more likely to sustain life-threatening injuries in a crash than those who are properly secured.

Visit www.childcarseats.com.au for more information about child restraint rules, types, FAQs and to view the rating results. The ratings indicate the comparative safety a child restraint provided its occupant under certain test conditions, as well as how easily it can be used.