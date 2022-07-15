SECONDARY MAJOR EXCURSION

Report by Miss Leisa Rowlands:

We were planning to go to Melbourne in 2020 but due to COVID, this excursion was cancelled. Then I organised the Newcastle trip, which was postponed three times before we were actually allowed to go due to COVID.

We had students in year 9 that were yet to experience a Major excursion. Excited was an understatement.

So finally, after a lot of organisation and waiting, we set off to Newcastle on Tuesday 21st June.

Our driver was Colin from Spence’s Coaches (Dubbo). After a long day in the coach, we arrived in Newcastle, unpacked our bags at the Newcastle Beach YHA and walked to the Ninja Park.

This place was a huge indoor sports centre that had a Ninja Warrior course set up. We split into two groups and the other group did rock climbing.

We swapped courses after one hour. Even though our upper bodies were burning, we loved it. It was great fun and some of us conquered our fear of heights.

We went back to the YHA for showers and pizza, then finished the night with some trivia organised by Miss Ranger – Thank you!!

Day two was an early start to get out to the Tree Tops Adventure Park in Minmi. We put our harnesses on, did some training and we were off. Some students were like monkeys, swinging their way through the course. Some students were hesitant to start but had a go and loved it. Some screams were of pure fear but then ended with laughter.

A much needed sausage sizzle was then had at Blackbutt Reserve where students had the chance to walk through the animal exhibit of koalas, wombats, lizards, snakes and birds. It was a much needed rest stop.

Colin then dropped us off at Bar Beach and we walked up the hill to Anzac Parade. The weather was nothing but spectacular the whole time we were in Newcastle.

On Anzac Parade, the air was so clear we could see over the city of Mount Sugarloaf.

On the ocean side we could see whales galore. This view was well worth the walk up the hill.

Down the hill we got treated to an ice-cream in either a cup or a cone and then spent the afternoon at Newcastle beach kicking a ball, watching surfers or just enjoying the view.

The night was spent at Dull Boys Co where we were entertained by arcade games, mini golf, dodgem cars and ten pin bowling. During dinner, a lady came up to me and complimented the teachers on the amazing behaviour of our students. We know our students are great, but it was lovely to hear it from a stranger. Aliethea was the ten pin champion.

Day 3 started with a much needed sleep-in. We hit the ice at the ice skating rink in Warners Bay after breakfast. Some who had ice skated before showed grace and elegance. Newcomers to ice skating learnt very quickly how hard it is and had their backsides on the ice more than their feet. Smiles all around, students were ready to leave after 2 hours on the ice.

We got changed back at the YHA and walked around to Nobby’s Beach. Some students walked the esplanade to the light house, some played beach volleyball and others got their feet and pants wet in the ocean.

The weather was too good not to enjoy an hour at the beach.

We had a quick lunch break at the YHA and then travelled back to Westfield Kotara. Students had the option to choose Jurassic World or Top Gun Maverick to view at the cinemas. With popcorn and a drink, students went off to watch their movie.

We all met back at the food court for dinner and then students enjoyed two hours of retail therapy. The most popular shop by far was JB HiFi.

After showers and packing our bags, students were fast asleep after a massive day of fun.

Day 4, our final day. We were up early to hit the road to Rutherford. We stopped at Gravity X which was a huge trampoline park. There were basketball rings to slam dunk, a huge foam pillow to flip into and a great range of jumping activities to wear us out.

Back in the coach and a couple of quick rest stops later, we were back in Trundle by 6pm. Colin, our bus driver, stopped us before getting off and said how much of a pleasure it was for him to take us to Newcastle. Another compliment for our amazing students.

This excursion has been a long time coming and couldn’t happen without the help of a few people. Thank you to the other supervising teachers:

Mrs Morgan – My go to teacher for support, organisation and at some times, the stress head. Thank you!

Miss Earney – The newbie who had a tonne of fun and learnt a lot. Thanks for doing the coffee run every morning. Legend!

Mr Lynn – The teacher, who at times is like another student. Thank you for the dedication you have towards your job. I really appreciate your help!

To all the students who order TrundleEats. This fundraising money was used for things like the cinemas, ice cream at the beach and pizza for the first night. Every cent raised goes towards the students.

To Mr Southon for allowing us to go on the trip and supporting it by subsidising the cost greatly. It was worth every cent.

To the parents who paid for their children to attend th

e excursion. I hope you got a well deserved rest during the week. Thank you for raising such amazing children.

To the students, thank you! You were amazing and I cannot wait to take you all to the Gold Coast at the end of the year. Last week’s excursion was by far one of the highlights of my thirteen year teaching career.

Thank you to all involved, Miss Leisa Rowlands.

Source: Trundle Central School’s Newsletter. Image Credits: Trundle Central School’s Facebook Page.