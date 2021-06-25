SECOND RED GUM CARVING COMPLETE

By Melissa Blewitt

Chainsaw artist Brandon Kroon (BK Carving) has completed a second magnificent Redgum carving that will take pride of place in Condobolin.

The relief carving depicts sports played in the local area – water skiing, motorbike/rallies, rugby and rodeo. The second and third carvings will be different to the Red Gum Goanna carving, as they will be shallow relief carvings as opposed to a 3D structural carving.

“This one is another red gum log and in discussions with Lachlan Shire Council we talked about different sports that would represent the town as best as possible,” Brandon explained.

“There is obviously lots of sports played in the town so we had to work out which ones might be placed in the log and work best as carvings in the log.

“The ones worked that worked well in the initial design were Rodeo, rugby, water skiing and motorbikes/rallies.

“These are relief carvings which are shallow in the timber but still deep enough to bring out the deep rich and vibrant colour of the red gum.”

Brandon has been commissioned by Lachlan Shire Council to carve three logs that were reclaimed from the installation of the bridge to ‘The Island’ off the Lachlan Valley Way.

Council made the decision rather than to scrap the logs, to instead have them turned into works of art for future generations to enjoy and to enhance the Visitor Precinct.

The first of his three carvings, a red gum goanna, is expected the Redgum Goanna will grace the outside of Condobolin’s new Visitor Centre, which is scheduled for completion in June 2022.

The second caving took over a week to complete.

“The third carving will be similar to second one as they are relief carvings but they will be more a natural depiction as they will be in the habitat. Things like hollows and cracks in the timber will be carved into,” Brandon stated.

“With the second carving, it was very similar in lots of ways to the first one with lots of sharpening and lots of hard timber. But it pays off with the finish. With such a hard timber it retains the details so well and the oil finish showcases it well.

“All three logs will have a durable coating to ensure they last in town for a long time.”

Brandon enjoyed his time creating in Condobolin, and is looking forward to returning to complete the third carving.

“I have loved it in Condobolin. I was able to check a few different places. I went to a local rugby game and it has been great to be part of the community for a few weeks. I look forward to coming back,” he said.

While in town he formed a constructive relationship with Lachlan Shire Council, which he appreciated greatly.

“I have a great working relationship with Lachlan Shire Council and they have been really helpful every step of the way.”

The public can view Brandon’s progress from outside the fence where he is completing the project (Utes in the Paddock area), however, they are asked not to enter the work site.

The community and visitors can be assured that once the pieces are complete they will be moved to an area where the public can see them up close.