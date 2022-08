Condobolin’s Scott Tanswell refereed is 150th game during the 2022 Harvey Norman Women in League Round. He was in charge of the whistle when Condobolin Junior Rugby League Under 14s (tackle) side took on Red Bend at Pat Timmins Oval. All players, referees and touch judges wore pink socks to acknowledge the contribution women make to rugby league. He is pictured with fellow Condobolin referee Lartreka Capewell after the match. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.