Recently, Tullamore Central School’s K/1/2 class spent their Creative Art lesson exploring science in art. To begin they reflected upon what happened when they added oil to water. The students recalled that the oil and water didn’t mix and the oil paint remained floating on top of the water even after the students stirred it around. Their teacher proposed the question “What do you think will happen if we add salt to paint?” The students had some great hypotheses including, “The salt will cause a textured surface” (Isabel Barwick), “They won’t mix” (Bianca Powell) and “It will take away the colour” (Maddie Male). The students explored adding fine and coarse salt to water colour and over the next few days the class noticed the salt had absorbed the colour leaving some amazing patterns in the paint. Source and Image Credits: Tullamore Central School Newsletter.