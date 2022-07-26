SCHOOLS OUT BLOWOUT

On Wednesday 6th July, Cobar Shire Council held a fun event for the kids for the start of their school holidays in Euabalong.

The event was free and included a number of fun activities and food, including inflatables, icecream from No Moo 4 U, sausage sizzle and more.

It was held at the Euabalong Community Centre grass area, which featured two huge inflatable activities for the kids and a few different treats to choose from.

The event was proudly funded by the NSW State Government in conjunction with Cobar Shire Council.

Source and Image Credits: Cobar Shire Councils Facebook Page.