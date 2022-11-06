SCHOOLS AS COMMUNITY CENTRES PLAYGROUP FUN

Condobolin Schools as Community Centres had fun at their Playgroup on Tuesday, 18 October. During the Playgroup, participants were introduced to Condobolin Public Schools ‘Silky’ chickens. “Some were a little nervous at first (including the chickens!) though it didn’t take long for the children to give them a little cuddle or a pat,” a post on the Condobolin Schools as Community Centres Facebook Page read. “We made sure we held on to our food scraps after morning tea for our feathery friends.” Children were also able to undertake a myriad of other activities during Playgroup including craft and play time. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools as Community Centres Facebook Page.