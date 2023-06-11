SCHOOLS AS COMMUNITY CENTRES PLAYGROUP FUN!

Condobolin Schools As Community Centres held a Playgroup on Tuesday, 9 May where they enjoyed playing outside and creating Mother’s Day craft. They also manipulated playdough-stamping the dough with dinosaurs, role played in the shopping area, pushed along the trains on the train track and found the box of musical instruments to make some noise. After morning tea, the group counted all the way to 20 and read a story about Daisy who loved liquorice all sorts. To conclude the morning activities, Playgroup participants fed the Condobolin Public School chickens. Image Credits: Condobolin Schools As Community Centres Facebook Page.