SCHOOL TO RETURN FOR 2023

The new School Year will soon begin for Condobolin students.

Condobolin High School students in Year Seven, 11 and 12 will return to the classroom on Tuesday, 7 February. Years Eight, Nine and 10 will begin their 2023 learning on Wednesday, 8 February.

For Condobolin Public School students in Year One to Year Six, the first day will be on Tuesday, 7 February.

Staff at St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin will be back on Friday, 3 February. It will be a Pupil Free Day on Monday, 6 February. Students in Year One to Year Six will return on Tuesday, 7 February. As for Kindergarten, their first day will be on Wednesday, 8 February. The School Swimming Carnival will be held on Thursday, 9 February.

Parents across NSW can now access $150 worth of Back to School vouchers, per child, to help with the cost of school supplies.

“We know families are currently dealing with increased pressures on their household budgets,” a post on the Sarah Mitchell MLC Facebook Page read.

“That’s why the Liberals and Nationals are investing in measures like the Back to School NSW vouchers, to support families during these challenging times.

“The vouchers can be redeemed at participating stores, and go towards the cost of items including uniforms, bags, shoes and stationery.”