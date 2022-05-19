SCHOOL HOLIDAYS WERE A BUSY TIME FOR THE AG FARM

The April school holidays were a very busy time for Trundle Central School’s Ag Farm.

Jacko and his family worked very hard to get the dam block crop sown. This paddock will allow the school to implement a variety of grazing management practices.

The school’s sheep were very kindly shorn by Miss Earney’s friend from Cooma, Ben MacKay. They are much happier now. The school will take the fleeces to local shows in spring. Miss Earney also had a go at shearing and looks forward to learning more when Stage 5 are attending the AWI wool handling introduction day.

The chickens had a little trip for 12 days to the Sydney Royal Easter Show. The girls went to Sydney looking their best thanks to Year 3 and 4 along with some of Year 8’s efforts in washing them. The hens are now back at school and laying. While the school didn’t win, their chickens have come back much friendlier and did some great PR in meeting important people from the Ag Show movement, such as Katie Stanley Executive Officer for Ag Shows Australia, and some National Rural Ambassadors.

The first week back was not been any quieter than the holidays. The school took delivery of their new tractor from MacPherson’s in Parkes and are eagerly awaiting the slasher.

Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School’s