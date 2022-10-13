SCHOOL HOLIDAY FUN

As part of the Holiday Program Lachlan and Western Regional Services Youth Services hosted a free film at the Condobolin High School Hall on Thursday Night.

Around 30 kids and adults turned up to watch Fantastic Beasts- The Secrets of Dumbledore.

They enjoyed a sausage sizzle, ice creams by No Moo 4 U and a can of soft drink each.

On Friday evening the Condobolin Youth Centre hosted a disco with chips and drinks.

On Tuesday Lake Youth were offered free entry to the pool in Lake Cargelligo and on Wednesday LWRS Youth Services are offering free entry to the pool in Condo to make up for cancelling Laser Tag last Wednesday due to flooding and road closures.

LWRS are still hoping the rain holds off for the SES Day and Rock Climbing on Friday.