SCHOOL GETS GRANT FOR SPEED CAMERA AND DISPLAY BOARD

Trundle Central School has been successful in receiving a grant for a mobile speed detection camera and display board.

This unit detects and displays the speed of vehicles in the school zone. It also records the number of vehicles exceeding the speed limit, size of the vehicle, and the estimated speed. This data is then uploaded to central database to be used for planning and policing.

The school’s Principal, Mr John Southon, believes this device will be especially useful for raising awareness of the school zones during harvest, when many trucks are travelling past the school.

If successful, a speed monitoring device is much better than a wallet lowering device such as a highway patrol car for reducing speeding.

Mr Southon also tried to have the 50km speed zone moved further back to give vehicles more time to slow down when travelling into town from the Parkes side. But as with many things with the government, the process was far too complex.

Source: Trundle Central School’s Newsletter – Principal Report.