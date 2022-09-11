SCHOOL CAPTAINS REPRESENT UCS DURING PARK OPENING

Ungarie Central School’s School Captains, Abby Wason, Olivia Rossiter and Nicholas Batty represented the school at the Vietnam Veterans Day Commemorative Service and the Remembrance Park Opening on Thursday 18th August.

Abby, Olivia and Nicholas spoke about conscription in Australia’s history, particularly in the Vietnam War.

The students were then invited to help with the opening of the Remembrance Park, with Michael McCormack MP, representatives from Evolution Mining and the Ungarie RSL.

The park features a beautiful mural painting by artist, Simon White. The mural depicts many scenes from Australia’s military history, from the Boer War right through to modern operations.

“Local Vietnam Veteran and larger-than-life character Wally Wales, who served in the 3 Cavalry Regiment for nine months in 1969-70, delivered a wonderful oration, giving those present at the commemorative service an insight into his experience in the war.

“Wally has been immortalised with a picture of his younger self included in the impressive mural at the Remembrance Park.

“The Ungarie RSL Sub-Branch has done an outstanding job putting this wonderful park together to pay tribute to its local service men and women.” read a post on Michael McCormack MP’s Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School’s Facebook Page and Michael McCormack MP Facebook Page.