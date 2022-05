On Monday 25th April, Tullibigeal Central School, along with the Tullibigeal community, came together for the Commemoration Service for ANZAC Day.

The school captains, Damon Imrie, Juliet King, Tahlia Bendall and Jordan Ireland, along with student Blake Dillon, recited poems and helped assist with the running of the service.

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School’s Facebook Page.