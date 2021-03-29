SCHOOL ACTIVITIES AND SCHOOL SITE USAGE

What’s changed

The following activities have been updated:

• Schools can welcome parents back to school in a COVIDsafe way.

• There are no limits for singing groups or in-class educational activities such as group repetition, chanting or recitation.

• P&C meetings and events are permitted with a COVID Safety Plan.

• Dancing activities, including dance classes, balls and social events, can proceed in a COVID-safe way.

• School sporting activity requirements, whether indoors or outdoors, are aligned with those in place for other community sporting competitions and training activities External link in NSW.

School may adopt the following changes commencing 8 March 2021 in all schools:

• Parents and carers may enter the school to drop off and pick up students in accordance with local school arrangements.

• P&C meetings and other gatherings of parents and/or community members for school events (such as working bees) can proceed. All participants must continue to comply with the gathering limits prescribed by the Public Health Orders. Physical distancing and hygiene measures must be adhered to at all times.

• All visitors to a school site must comply with sign-in arrangements. This includes the requirement to sign the school sign-in sheet where they acknowledge that they will comply with the COVID19 requirements for visitors, contractors and service providers each time they visit. Visitors must also check-in using the Service NSW QR code.

• School can welcome parents and carers to attend school sporting events and activities, whether indoors or outdoors, in line with the requirements in place for other community sporting competitions and training activities External link in NSW.

• Students are able to mix together across year groups or other cohorts for all school-related activities.

• School orientation programs can continue.

• There are no recommended limits on the number of performers in singing groups, including for in-class educational activities such as group repetition, chanting, recitation, or singing activities.

• Musical groups including bands and ensembles are permitted in well-ventilated spaces or outdoor areas. Students and staff must comply with the Safe Health Practices infection control requirements.

• During solo and group singing, chanting and rapping events, a distance of 5 meters between themselves and any person they are facing, including staff, students and audience members is to be maintained where practicable.

• Field trips, excursions and camps to Victoria, Queensland and ACT can continue here interstate border requirements permit. Schools in the border regions can continue to engage in swimming

and other activities using venues in other states or territories where border requirements permit. School activities and school site usage without change.

Schools will apply the following guidelines to adhere to NSW Health advice:

• Interschool activities can continue to take place.

• External providers delivering educational services can proceed with a COVID-19 Safety Plan in place.

Source: Contributed.