SCHOLARSHIPS FOR CHS STUDENTS

Condobolin RSL Club Michael Wighton with Daniel Gile and Corey Herbert who were announced as the recipients of the Condobolin RSL Club Scholarships. Sam Cunningham was absent on the day of presentation. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.Condobolin RSL Club Michael Wighton with Daniel Gile and Corey Herbert who were announced as the recipients of the Condobolin RSL Club Scholarships. Sam Cunningham was absent on the day of presentation. Image Credit: Melissa Blewitt.

Posted By: Hayley 20/04/2023

Several Condobolin High School students were recognised with Condobolin RSL Club and Condobolin RSL Sub Branch Scholarships at the Commemoration of ANZAC and Presentation of SRC Assembly on Wednesday, 5 April. President of the Condobolin RSL Club Michael Wighton presented the Scholarships. Recipients of the Condobolin RSL Sub Branch Scholarships were Halle B-Williams, Kiara Kendall and Errol Packham. Sam Cunningham, Daniel Gile and Corey Herbert were announced as the recipients of the Condobolin RSL Club Scholarships.