SCHOLARSHIP AWARDED TO IMMOGINE AT LSC

Lachlan Shire Council’s Immogine Turner has received a Scholarship to progress her career in Local Government.

An Administration Officer, Immogine, was awarded the Local Government Professionals’ Next Gen Membership Scholarship. This scholarship was supported by General Managers across the sector who are passionate about investing in future leaders.

“I was so surprised to get a call announcing the scholarship and I am excited to be part of the program. Next Gen is a supportive community of young professionals, sharing ideas and I thank our General Manager Greg Tory for the sponsoring opportunity. Immogine said.

This year the scholarships were well contested, with twenty young rural professionals and twenty young metropolitan colleagues, all under the age of 35 years, selected from 300 candidates. Next Gen candidates bridge the gap between the current and next generation of leaders by formulating events, forums of knowledge and networks between the generations.