SCAM ALERT – CONDOBOLIN SENIOR LEAGUE ARE NOT CONDUCTING A RAFFLE AT THIS TIME

Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club are warning residents they are not conducting a raffle at this time.

“Someone is going around selling raffle tickets on behalf of SRL – This person is not associated with Condo Rams, we have no current raffles and we do not ever sell door to door we only sell from sponsors businesses! Please do not purchase any tickets unless we have advertised it on this page!” a post on the Condobolin Rams Rugby League Football Club Facebook Page said on Tuesday, 19 May.

“They are selling tickets to win a voucher for Retravision – if you have purchased from this person we would appreciate a name so we can contact Police with any information we can gather.”

If you have any information please pass it on to the Club or the Condobolin Police (02 6895 2577.