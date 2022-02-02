SAYING GOODBYE

Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy said a fond farewell to Nicole Nagle and Charmaine Kendall in December last year. Charmaine worked at the Pharmacy for 15 years and has moved to Queensland with her family. Nicole was with the pharmacy for over 16 years and has moved on to a new job at Condobolin Aboriginal Health Service.

“We would like to wish them all the best for the future and will miss them terribly!” a post on the Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy Facebook Page read.

Image Credits: Shortis and Timmins Pharmacy Facebook Page.